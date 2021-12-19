FCC announces over $1 billion in rural broadband support to 32 states

The FCC is ready to authorize $1,041,074,000 over 10yrs in its 5th round of funding for new broadband deployments through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund. 69 broadband providers will bring broadband service to 518,088 locations in 32 states.

"This latest round of funding will open up even more opportunities to connect hundreds of thousands of Americans to high-speed, reliable broadband service,” said Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “Today’s actions reflect the hard work we’ve put in over the past year to ensure that applicants meet their obligations and follow our rules. With thoughtful oversight, this program can direct funding to areas that need broadband and to providers who are qualified to do the job."





For a list of RDOF providers and funding amounts by state, see:

https://www.fcc.gov/auction/904



