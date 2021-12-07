FAA issues directives concerning altimeters and 5G

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued two airworthiness directives concerning the expansion of 5G and aviation:

AD 2021-23-12 for all transport and commuter category airplanes equipped with a radio (also known as radar) altimeter. This AD was prompted by a determination that radio altimeters cannot be relied upon to perform their intended function if they experience interference from wireless broadband operations in the 3.7-3.98 GHz frequency band (5G C-Band). This AD requires revising the limitations section of the existing airplane/aircraft flight manual (AFM) to incorporate limitations prohibiting certain operations requiring radio altimeter data when in the presence of 5G C-Band interference as identified by Notices to Air Missions (NOTAMs). The FAA is issuing this AD to address the unsafe condition on these products.

AD 2021-23-13 for all helicopters equipped with a radio (also known as radar) altimeter. This AD was prompted by a determination that radio altimeters cannot be relied upon to perform their intended function if they experience interference from wireless broadband operations in the 3.7- 3.98 GHz frequency band (5G C-Band). This AD requires revising the limitations section of the existing rotorcraft flight manual (RFM) for your helicopter to incorporate limitations prohibiting certain operations requiring radio altimeter data when in the presence of 5G C-Band interference in areas as identified by Notices to Air Missions (NOTAMs). The FAA is issuing this AD to address the unsafe condition on these products.

In March 2020, the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) adopted final rules authorizing flexible use of the 3.7-3.98 GHz band for next generation services, including 5G and other advanced spectrum-based services.1 Pursuant to these rules, C-Band wireless broadband deployment is permitted to occur in phases with the opportunity for operations in the lower 100 megahertz of the band (3.7-3.8 GHz) in 46 markets beginning as soon as December 5, 2021.

