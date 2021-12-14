euNetworks expands LH network to Warsaw and Bratislava

euNetworks has expanded its long haul network into Poland, delivering three new routes to Warsaw. These routes deliver around 2,977km of newly lit fibre connecting Warsaw directly with Berlin and Hamburg, with the third route via Brno, supporting traffic to Prague, Bratislava and Vienna.

The company says the new routes are now in service, carrying multiple terabits of customer traffic on each span.

The north route is 924km long, extends from Berlin and Hamburg and is unique in the market. Its route diversity also enables customers to bypass Berlin should they need to.

The middle route is 845km long, running from euNetworks’ Berlin data centre facility into Warsaw.

The south route, at 1,178km, delivers the shortest path to market between Vienna and Warsaw and enables Bratislava in Slovakia as a new point of presence for euNetworks along the way.

euNetworks’ long haul network now spans 17 countries, connecting 53 cities. Combined with euNetworks’ extensive metro networks in 17 cities, the long haul network enables any data centre to any data centre connectivity between all these metros on their owned and operated fibre, end-to-end.

“Warsaw is an exciting new region for data centre growth and is an important market experiencing strong bandwidth growth,” said Paula Cogan, President, euNetworks. “It’s a growing cloud region in Europe, with its geographic position making it a key connectivity hub for hyperscalers and cloud service providers. We continue to develop our network in support of our customers’ bandwidth requirements across Europe. Our expansion into Poland enables us to continue to offer a seamless and end to end data centre connectivity experience for our customers on our network with the same service delivery and support experience they have come to value.”

euNetworks’ 100g and 400G Wavelengths, 1G and 10G Ethernet, Cloud Connect and Multi Service Port products and solutions are now available in Warsaw, with plans for additional direct connection to further data centres in the region and in Warsaw to support customers’ needs in the future.

https://eunetworks.com