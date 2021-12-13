Ericsson joins Vodafone 5G Lab

Ericsson has partnered with the new Vodafone 5G Lab in Madrid, Spain.

The Vodafone 5G Lab is powered by the new Ericsson Cloud Native 5G Core. Running independently of the existing 4G network, the latency of Ericsson’s 5G Core enables network slicing, and improves the stability of the network and its performance.

The companies describe the partnership as a fundamental step towards further elevating the quality of 5G in the Spanish market and creating a solid 5G ecosystem that ensures the entire chain of project development – from design to execution – has access to the best connectivity and 5G devices.

Marta de Pablos, Head of Strategic Marketing for 5G, Vodafone Spain, says: “Vodafone 5G Lab aims to become a fundamental co-creation space to develop a new generation of services and applications that our customers will be able to access in the near future. It is a very important step forward in our strategy to continue being pioneers and a reference in the deployment and use of 5G networks and services in Spain.”

https://www.ericsson.com/en/news/3/2021/ericsson-partners-with-vodafone-to-power-new-5g-lab-in-spain