Elisa Estonia picks Nokia to replace 4G gear from previous vendor

Elisa Estonia, a subsidiary of Elisa Finland, named Nokia as sole supplier for a nationwide 5G RAN deployment. The 5-year deal also calls for Nokia to replace the existing 4G infrastructure from the previous vendor.

Deployment is expected to roll out next year following the completion of Estonia’s spectrum auction in early 2022.

Nokia also maintains a long-standing partnership with Elisa Corporation and was selected as a nationwide supplier of 5G RAN last year supporting their efforts to digitize Finland and make it a leading global 5G market.

Andrus Hiiepuu, CEO at Elisa Estonia, commented: “We have huge ambitions for providing state-of-the-art entertainment and communications services to our customers underpinned by a 5G network. Nokia is our trusted partner for this and will help us to deliver a sustainable 5G business. Their technology and innovation will help us to differentiate in the market and I look forward to working closely with them on this project.”

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said: “We are delighted to have been selected by Elisa Estonia in this deal and for their trust in our technology leadership. Our AirScale portfolio will deliver cutting-edge connectivity to their customers and I look forward to working closely with them on this project and beyond.”