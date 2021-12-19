Dell'Oro: 3Q 2021 Campus Switch sales hit all-time high

The worldwide Campus Switch market revenue reached a record level in 3Q 2021, according to a recent report by Dell’Oro Group. Growth was mostly propelled by 1 Gbps, which reached a record level in shipments during the quarter, while NBase-T ports were down Y/Y.

“We have been predicting the demand in the market to remain strong, but what surprised us is the level of shipments and revenues that vendors were able to achieve during the quarter, despite ongoing supply challenges,” said Sameh Boujelbene, Senior Director at Dell’Oro Group. “It appears, however, that these supply challenges are impacting the newer technologies more than the older ones, due to a less diversified ecosystem, and in some cases, a less mature supply chain,” added Boujelbene.

Additional highlights from the 3Q 2021 Ethernet Switch – Campus Report:

Extreme, HPE, and Juniper each gained more than one point of revenue share in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA)

H3C outperformed the market and captured the revenue leading position in China

Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) ports up strong double-digits and comprised 30 percent of the total ports

https://www.delloro.com/news/3q-2021-campus-switch-sales-catapulted-to-an-all-time-high-despite-supply-challenges/