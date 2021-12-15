Dassault Systèmes teams with NTT Comm on Smart Cities

Dassault Systèmes and NTT Communications signed a memorandum of understanding focused on sustainable smart cities in Japan.

The two companies will use virtual twin technology and big data to explore solutions to challenges related to sustainability and resilience in multiple domains such as energy, starting with electrification challenges in mobility and other areas, as well as support companies that bring innovative technologies and new value to this sector.

The companies will focus on projects related to buildings, districts, and city management, in which a collaborative platform and virtual twin technologies will be deployed to orchestrate projects on the full value chain, manage sensor data, and simulate energy optimization, among other initiatives. In the future, they plan to expand the scope of their alliance to projects in mobility, tourism and disaster prevention. They will demonstrate their smart city projects at CROSS LAB for Smart City, an innovation hub opened by NTT Com in Japan in April 2021, and aim to work with diverse companies on imagining the smart cities of the future in Japan.

Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform provides a single virtual environment that enables city stakeholders to collaborate across different domains, and simulate and explore scenarios integrating real-world data in order to test and improve ideas without risk.

NTT Com develops and delivers its Smart Data Platform for City, a unique city operating system that combines NTT Com’s communication technology network and internet of things capabilities to consolidate and analyze big data. It is used to develop optimized solutions for companies and municipal offices.







