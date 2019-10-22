Crosslake's CrossChannel cable goes live with 96 fibre pairs

Crosslake Fibre announced Ready For Service (RFS) status for its CrossChannel submarine cable, which is the first subsea cable system to be installed between the United Kingdom and France in over 20 years.

CrossChannel is a 96 fibre pair system that is capable of supporting over 2,400 Tbps of capacity. The 550km system has a 149km submarine segment and is designed to be physically diverse of existing fibre infrastructure. CrossChannel directly connects Equinix LD4 in Slough, to Interxion PAR3 and Equinix PA7 in Paris with extensions to various points-of-presence in both cities.

Crosslake notes its new system now provides the lowest latency fibre connectivity between these two vital financial and data centre hubs delivering connectivity in less than 5.5 milliseconds round trip delay (RTD). The shorter length of the system also serves to reduce the risk of outages and provides users with lower operating costs given fewer amplification sites.

Crosslake is providing a Dark Fibre service and also deploying Ciena’s 6500 packet-optical platform powered by WaveLogic 5 Extreme. Additionally, Crosslake is using Ciena’s Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) with Liquid Spectrum’s Channel Margin Gauge app to allocate and scale capacity in real time, from 600Gbps to 800Gbps and quickly adapt to changing customer requirements and maximize the value of the deployed system.

“The CrossChannel system will provide critical Internet backbone infrastructure across the English Channel for decades to come,” states Mike Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer of Crosslake Fibre. “We are excited to launch the CrossChannel system which is the culmination of years of development and incredible effort by the Crosslake Fibre team and its many suppliers.”

