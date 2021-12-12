Colt looks to City Fibre to expand its UK metro networks

Colt Technology Services is extending the reach of its UK metro network through a partnership with City Fibre. The arrangment enables Colt to connect commercial buildings as on net locations in eight regional cities across the UK; Leeds, Bristol, Slough, Bracknell, Reading, Milton Keynes, Edinburgh and Glasgow. The deal also establishes Edinburgh and Glasgow as the 53rd and 54th Colt Metro Cities.

The intelligent Colt IQ Network comprises of 29,000 on net buildings and over 900 data centres across Europe, Asia and North America’s largest business hubs.

Robin Farnan, Colt’s EVP Operations and Engineering, said: “As a company, we are focused on improving both our reach and costs across the UK. Working with CityFibre to enhance our metro offering, customers can now connect from a building in Edinburgh or Glasgow to New York or Tokyo, entirely on Colt’s IQ Network, drawing on our world class on demand capability. Being able to deliver that kind of global service really puts us in a very strong position to help customers work and grow internationally.”

Andrew Wilson, Head of Wholesale at CityFibre, said: “With CityFibre’s Full Fibre network rapidly scaling to reach 8 million premises by 2025, our city networks unlock the potential for Colt to create its own differentiated value and a world-class network experience. The opportunity for customers within the UK, and Edinburgh and Glasgow particularly, is exciting and we’re thrilled to be working with Colt on driving this global ambition for the UK.”

https://www.colt.net/resources/colt-technology-services-expands-its-national-uk-network-reach/