CACI acquires SA Photonics for free-space optical

CACI has acquired SA Photonics, a provider of multi-domain photonics technologies for free-space optical (FSO) communications. Financial terms were not disclosed.

SA Photonics, which was founded in 2002 and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, is a privately-held small business.

CACI said the acquisition, combined with recent key wins with NASA, the Intelligence Community (IC), and the proliferated low-earth-orbit (LEO) market, brings a rare alliance of research and development (R&D) innovation and scaled manufacturing capabilities.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Together, our combined transformative technology and advanced manufacturing enables us to deliver innovation in laser communications for customers ranging from national security to human spaceflight and across all domains.”

