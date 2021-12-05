BT opens new global headquarters in Aldgate, London

BT officially opened a new global headquarters in Aldgate, London.

The building, known as One Braham, houses approximately 3,500 BT workers and boasts smart building technology, flexible workspaces, and collaboration areas. There are also a range of catering options including a ground floor café open to the public, world class event spaces, and a large media screen in reception.

Philip Jansen, BT Group Chief Executive, said: “Our new HQ in London will bring our people together in an impressive and modern environment, transforming the way teams work. We’re really excited to be moving into One Braham. It represents a changing BT, one that is more agile, forward thinking and able to adapt to the challenges and opportunities presented by the acceleration of digital technologies. We want our colleagues to be proud of where they work, to feel part of something brilliant at BT. Our new HQ has been designed to support our people, to enable them to be at their best and deliver great results for our customers.”

https://newsroom.bt.com/bt-opens-new-london-hq-as-part-of-major-transformation-programme/