Broadcom to buy AppNeta for SaaS network performance monitoring

Broadcom agreed to acquire privately held AppNeta Inc., which provides a SaaS-based network performance monitoring solution. Financial terms were not disclosed.

AppNeta, which is headquartered in Boston, delivers visibility into the end user experience of any application, from any location. AppNeta's SaaS-based solution can quickly pinpoint issues that affect network and business-critical cloud application performance, regardless of where they occur.

"We are excited about the new Digital Experience Management (DEM) capabilities AppNeta will add to our DX NetOps network monitoring solutions. Hybrid cloud deployments, work from home and prevalence of SaaS-based applications have made enterprises incredibly reliant on the Internet to deliver business-critical applications to employees and customers," said Serge Lucio, vice president and general manager, Enterprise Software Division, Broadcom. "Visibility and control for most performance management teams ends at corporate network boundaries. With AppNeta, DX NetOps solutions by Broadcom Software have visibility into Internet connections and can monitor and manage digital experiences for any user across any cloud, mobile, SaaS or remote work scenario."

https://investors.broadcom.com/news-releases/news-release-details/broadcom-acquires-appneta-bolster-network-performance-monitoring