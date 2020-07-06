Bankruptcy court approves GTT's reorganization plan

The United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York approved the GTT Communications' Prepackaged Plan.

GTT said the Prepackaged Plan, combined with the recently completed infrastructure division sale, will reduce its debt by approximately $2.8 billion. GTT expects to emerge from the chapter 11 process following receipt of the necessary regulatory approvals for the restructuring.

Ernie Ortega, Chief Executive Officer of GTT, said, “With the court approval now behind us we are well positioned with the resources we need to push forward with our long-term growth plan. We are grateful for the immense support we have received from our debtholders, customers, employees, vendors and other partners during this process.”

GTT has announced three leadership appointments.

Donna Granato has been named Chief Financial Officer after serving in an interim capacity for approximately one year.

Jim Delis has been appointed Division President for Americas. He has over two decades of industry leadership experience at companies that include AT&T Wireless, XO Communications, Time Warner Cable, and most recently, TPx Communications.

Lisa Brown has been named Chief Marketing Officer. She joined GTT in 2015 and has held senior leadership roles in marketing and sales operations in the communications, data center and managed cloud markets.

Ortega said, “I am thrilled to announce these leadership team appointments. Donna, Lisa and their respective teams have done a remarkable job to date, and I am thankful for their continued leadership. It is also a pleasure to welcome Jim to GTT, and I look forward to his contributions as an industry veteran. I have tremendous confidence in our leadership team as we work together to transform the Company, execute our strategy and deliver for our customers.”

