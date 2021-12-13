AWS Region opens in Jakarta

Amazon Web Services has activated AWS Asia Pacific (Jakarta) Region, providing its cloud services from data centers located in Indonesia.

AWS estimates spending on the construction and operation of the new AWS Asia Pacific (Jakarta) Region will create 24,700 direct and indirect jobs with an estimated $5 billion (IDR$71 trillion) in planned investment in the local economy. The Region will also add an estimated $10.9 billion (IDR$155 trillion) over the next 15 years to Indonesia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

With the launch of the AWS Asia Pacific (Jakarta) Region, AWS has 84 Availability Zones across 26 geographic regions globally, with announced plans to launch 24 more Availability Zones and eight more AWS Regions in Australia, Canada, India, Israel, New Zealand, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates. AWS Regions are composed of Availability Zones that place infrastructure in separate and distinct geographic locations. Availability Zones are located far enough from each other to support customers’ business continuity but near enough to provide low latency for high availability applications that use multiple Availability Zones. Each Availability Zone has independent power, cooling, and physical security and is connected through redundant, ultra-low latency networks. AWS customers focused on high availability can design their applications to run in multiple Availability Zones to achieve even greater fault tolerance.

“The cloud provides organizations of all types and sizes—from businesses to educational institutions to government agencies—opportunities to transform their operations and reinvent experiences for their customers and end users,” said Prasad Kalyanaraman, Vice President of Infrastructure Services at AWS. “AWS is excited to announce our new Region in Asia Pacific and help Indonesian institutions, innovative startups, and world-leading companies deliver cloud-powered applications to fuel economic development across the country. Organizations across industries in Indonesia can now take advantage of the AWS Asia Pacific (Jakarta) Region to lower costs, increase agility, and drive innovation.”

“Infrastructure from the world’s leading cloud provider plays a critical role in accelerating our digital economy,” said Perry Warjiyo, Governor of Bank Indonesia, the nation’s central bank. “We expect that AWS’s cloud technology will help us achieve our vision and goals outlined in the Indonesia Payment Systems 2045 blueprint, fully digitalizing the nation’s payment systems and integrating a multitude of stakeholders and economic activities under the guiding principles of security and data protection.”

