Amazon Web Services (AWS) experienced an outage started on Dec 7, 2021 at approximately 15:40 UTC impacting various regions worldwide.

The AWS status page reported API and console issues in the US-EAST-1 Region, which is used to host the AWS global console landing page. The trouble included elevated error rates for EC2 APIs in the US-EAST-1 region.

The company said the root cause has been identified and recovery is underway.

https://status.aws.amazon.com