AWS hit by loss of power within a data center in US-EAST-1 Region

 At 4:35 AM PST on December 22, Amazon Web Services reported increased EC2 launch failures and networking connectivity issues for some instances in its US-EAST-1 Region. Shortly after, AWS confirmed a loss of power within a single data center within a single Availability Zone (USE1-AZ4) in its US-EAST-1 Region. 

The outage impacted availability and connectivity to EC2 instances that are part of the affected data center within the affected Availability Zone. AWS also reported elevated RunInstance API error rates for launches within the affected Availability Zone. 

By 5:39 AM PST, AWS restored power to all instances and network devices within the affected data center. Network connectivity within the affected Availability Zone returned to normal levels.

As of 9:28 AM PST, AWS was still working to restore connectivity issues between some remaining EC2 instances and EBS volumes in the affected data center. AWS also noted increased error rates for some customers using Directory Services AD Connector or Managed AD with Amazon SSO in US-EAST-1 Region.

