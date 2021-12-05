AWS SiteLink bridges on-prem resources over global backbone

A new AWS Direct Connect SiteLink capability has been introduced to help enterprises create connections between on-premises networks through the AWS global network backbone.

Amazon says its AWS global backbone can serves as an alternative to the public Internet or managed connectivity service for linking private data centers to branch office resources.

Previously, such connections required routing through an AWS Region and an AWS Transit Gateway.

Currently, AWS has 108 Direct Connect locations available in 32 countries across Africa, Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. Traffic flows from one Direct Connect location to another following the shortest possible path.

AWS Direct Connect SiteLink does not require a long-term contract. Service speed ranges from 50 Mbps to 100 Gbps. SiteLink also integrates with other AWS services, letting customers reach their VPCs, other AWS services, and on-premises networks from your Direct Connect connections.

Once you connect your locations (NY1, AM3, Paris, and TY2 in the diagram) to a Direct Connect gateway, those connections can reach any AWS Region (except the two AWS China Regions). No peering between Regions is necessary, because Direct Connect gateways are global resources.

https://aws.amazon.com/blogs/aws/new-site-to-site-connectivity-with-aws-direct-connect-sitelink/