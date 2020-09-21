Australia's NBN Co targets 100% Renewable Electricity

Australia's NBN Co outlined the following initial three-year roadmap Towards-Zero Carbon Ambition:

Reducing its annual energy use by 25GWh by December 2025

Purchasing 100 per cent renewable electricity from December 2025

Using electric or hybrid vehicles, where suitably available, by 2030

NBN Co is committed to delivering a more energy-efficient network, with over 8.3 million premises currently connected to the nbn network, and it will seek to maintain more efficient use of energy as data demand and the number of connected premises continues to grow.

In addition NBN Co has recently entered into a renewable power purchasing agreement that is intended to deliver almost 20 per cent renewable energy to the network by FY23. The company has plans to source 100 per cent of its power purchases from renewable energy sources through further power purchase agreements and contracts for renewables.

