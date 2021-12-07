AT&T selected to modernize the U.S. Coast Guard's data network

AT&T has been selected to consolidate the U.S. Coast Guard's (USCG) disparate data communications networks onto a single modernized data communications platform..

AT&T will become the USCG's principal provider of data telecommunications services globally. The USCG's network data services support a variety of connectivity, communications, and operational requirements that enables its users to access and use the Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN), Sensitive But Unclassified (SBU) Voice, the Internet, authorized intranets, appropriate extranets, and other operations.

The contract, which was awarded by the Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization, is valued at $161 million over 11 years if all options are exercised.

AT&T said it will provide services including IP-based Wide Area Network, Ethernet, virtual private networking, private line, fixed wireless, optical wavelength, and commercial satellite communication. We will manage the services for the USCG in support of its diverse missions across 1,200 locations.

USCG officials also use FirstNet to securely distribute mission-critical guidance, references, and policies, significantly enhancing operational efficiency and safety during both day-to-day operations as well as large-scale disaster responses. As a subscriber to FirstNet, the USCG uses FirstNet services and capabilities for routine and special operations. As of October 2020, USCG had equipped more than 1,300 pilots and aircrew across all aviation equipment types with FirstNet-enabled tablets for pre-flight planning and awareness purposes.

https://about.att.com/story/2021/coast-guard-data-network.html








