Aryaka FlexCore offers “all-in-one” SD-WAN and SASE on L2 or L3

Aryaka announced “all-in-one” SD-WAN and secure access service edge (SASE) offerings for multiple enterprise segments to accelerate cloud adoption and increase business agility.

Essentially, Aryaka is introducing a global L3 private core to supplement its global L2 private core, all interconnected to the company’s nearly 40 high-performance points of presence (POPs). The Aryaka FlexCore technology allows customers to map their sites to the private core of choice, based on performance or cost considerations, as well as criticality of sites and applications. Using FlexCore as its underlying architecture, Aryaka today also introduced the “EZ” and “Pro” product lines for its new managed SASE and expanded SD-WAN offerings:

Aryaka Prime EZ: New managed SASE offering delivered via Aryaka’s cloud-first architecture, initially over the L3 private core. Built with the acquisition of Secucloud, and tailored for small to medium enterprises, the initial capabilities include secure web gateway, firewall as-a-service and web filtering capabilities, all delivered and managed via Aryaka POPs

Aryaka SmartConnect Pro: Managed SD-WAN optimized for performance, uses the L2 private core and easy consumption model, geared for mid-to-large enterprises that require high performance networking and global application predictability

Aryaka SmartConnect EZ: New managed SD-WAN optimized for cost, uses the L3 private core and easy consumption model, geared for small-to-medium enterprises that are looking for something better than the managed SD-WAN and internet they get from traditional telcos at attractive cost points and the ability to move to the SmartConnect Pro or Prime EZ offering in a graceful manner

Aryaka is also simplifying its pricing, packaging, quoting and deployment of SD-WAN and SASE architectures. The company will offer “T-shirt” sized pricing models (S,M,L,XL), and the company has standardized the five most requested service tiers globally.

“CEOs and business leaders rate growth as their highest priority but have to contend with unpredictability and change particularly in today’s environment,” said Matt Carter, CEO of Aryaka. “They are increasingly leaning on ‘cloud-first’ technology to help navigate change and fuel their transformation initiatives. In this scenario, old school telco managed solutions and legacy stacks like MPLS don’t cut it. They are not nimble enough for the new world, and the quality of experience they deliver is poor. This is where Aryaka steps in to deliver something refreshingly different.”

Aryaka SmartConnect EZ and SmartConnect Pro will be generally available in late Q1 CY 2022. Aryaka Prime EZ is available for qualified Beta deployments starting January 2022, with early orderability targeted for April CY 2022.

https://www.aryaka.com/press/aryaka-announces-all-in-one-sd-wan-and-sase/