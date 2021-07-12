Amphenol acquires Halo Technology - optical components

Amphenol has acquired Halo Technology Limited for approximately $715 million.

Halo, which is based in Tustin, California with operations in North America and Europe, is a supplier of active and passive fiber optic interconnect components for the communications infrastructure markets with expected 2021 sales of approximately $250 million.

“We are excited to welcome the entire Halo Technology team to the Amphenol family,” said R. Adam Norwitt, Amphenol’s President and CEO. “Halo’s product offerings are very complementary to our existing high-speed and fiber optic interconnect solutions and represent a significant long-term growth opportunity for Amphenol. In particular, Halo’s high-technology products strengthen our offering to IT and data communications, mobile networks and broadband customers, all of whom are upgrading their systems and networks to manage increased data traffic. We look forward to working closely with Halo’s experienced management team to deliver a broader range of interconnect solutions to our customers around the world.”

Separately, Amphenol also announced the closing of the sale of the MTS Test & Simulation business to Illinois Tool Works. Since the closing of the MTS Systems Corporation transaction earlier this year, Amphenol has reported the Test & Simulation business as a discontinued operation and therefore the closing of the sale will have no impact on Amphenol’s financial results from continuing operations or fourth quarter guidance.

https://investors.amphenol.com/news-and-events/news-details/2021/Amphenol-Corporation-Announces-Acquisition-of-Halo-Technology-and-Closing-of-Sale-of-MTS-Test--Simulation-Business/default.aspx

Halo Technology Group has further broadened its optical portfolio by acquiring two companies: ARIA Technologies, an designer, manufacturer, and provider of fiber optical connectivity solutions headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, and Solid Optics, a global provider of fiber optic transceivers, high-speed cabling, and passive and active networking technology headquartered in Almere, Netherlands. Financial terms were not disclosed. The ARIA product offering includes fiber cable assemblies, rackmount enclosures, wall mount enclosures, and fiber optic and copper-based network components. The ARIA product offering includes fiber cable assemblies, rackmount enclosures, wall mount enclosures, and fiber optic and copper-based network components. Solid Optics is a global provider of compatible transceivers, high-speed cabling, multiplexers, and OADMs, serving data centers, service providers, telecommunications providers and commercial organizations throughout UK, Europe, and the US. Halo Technology Group, which was created by London-based Inflexion Private Equity Partners, develops and markets optical networking solutions including transceivers, multiplexers, ROADMs, EDFAs, and high-speed cabling. The company is based in Irvine, California. "We are thrilled to add the incredibly talented teams from ARIA Technologies and Solid Optics to the Halo Group," said Matt McCormick, Chief Executive Officer of Halo. "Our mission has been clear since the beginning—to be the global leader in optical solutions and deliver exceptional value to our customers. With the addition of ARIA and Solid Optics, we enhance our global footprint, particularly in key markets such as Germany and France, and further strengthen our product offerings, as well as our technical and commercial capabilities." "Coupled with Halo's strong organic growth, these acquisitions demonstrate that Halo is the growth platform of choice in the third-party optoelectronics industry," said Al Aguirre, Chairman of the Halo Group Board of Directors. https://www.halotechnology.com/ https://www.ariatech.com/ https://www.solid-optics.com/ Halo acquires Skylane Optics for its transceivers Halo Technology Group has acquired Skylane Optics, a leading provider of transceivers for optical communications. Financial terms were not disclosed. Skylane offers a range of optical solutions including optical and copper transceivers, DACs, AOCs, multiplexers, and coding boxes (TCS) for a broad range of applications. The company has offices in Belgium, Brazil, Sweden, and the U.S. Halo said the acquisition adds improved technical reach and enhanced operational power to its portfolio, including Skylane's CFP-DCO coherent products. Operationally there will be a benefit of improved production capacity, automation and manufacturing efficiencies with Skylane's patented Anaconda production system. Halo Group, which is based in Irvine, California, develops and markets optical networking solutions including optical transceivers, multiplexers, ROADMs, EDFAs, high-speed optical cabling, in addition to other supporting optical connectivity products. With manufacturing and distribution centers in the US, UK, and India, Halo serves the networking needs of a broad spectrum of enterprise, service provider and telecommunications customers globally. "We are incredibly excited about adding Skylane's cutting-edge product offering and their very talented team to our group," said Matt McCormick, Chief Executive Officer of Halo. "Halo is committed to growing the Skylane business and to continue to meet the demands of its sophisticated and diverse customer base. With the added strength and capabilities derived from our platform, we expect Skylane to thrive as part of the Halo Group." "Halo has become the global market leader in compatible optics with the expertise to meet the needs of virtually any network architecture requirements, whether enterprise, hyperscale data center or multinational telco," said Al Aguirre, Chairman of the Halo Technology Board of Directors. "The Skylane transaction enhances the group's abilities and further proves the value of the platform as a global growth vehicle." https://www.skylaneoptics.com/ https://www.halotechnology.com/







