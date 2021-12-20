Airbyte raises $150M in series B funding

Airbyte, a start-up based in San Francisco, raised more than $150 million in Series B funding for its open source data integration platform.

Airbyte said its open-source data integration solves two problems: First, companies always have to build and maintain data connectors on their own because most less popular “long tail'' data connectors are not supported by closed-source ELT technologies. Second, data teams often have to do custom work around pre-built connectors to make them work within their unique data infrastructure. Within 17 months, Airbyte caught up with the ETL incumbents with 150 connectors, most of which are maintained actively or built by the community. These connectors run in Docker containers, and can be built in any programming language and can be deployed in minutes on any platform. The company claims that in the last year, more than 9,000 companies have synced data using Airbyte from sources such as PostgreSQL, MySQL, Facebook Ads, Salesforce, Stripe, and connect to destinations that include Redshift, Snowflake, Databricks and BigQuery.

The funding round was led by Altimeter Capital and Coatue Management, also including Thrive Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Benchmark, Accel, and SV Angel.

“Airbyte has already made a huge impact in a very short period of time and has more than 1,000 companies lined up to take advantage of its Airbyte Cloud data service that is starting to roll out,” said Jamin Ball, partner at Altimeter Capital. “There is tremendous market momentum on top of Airbyte’s disruptive model to involve its users in building the ecosystem around its data integration platform.”

“With the rise of the modern data warehouses, our mission is to power all the organizations’ data movement and doesn’t end at ELT,” said co-founder and CEO, Michel Tricot. “By the end of 2022, we will cover more types of data movement, including reverse-ETL and streaming ingestion.”

https://airbyte.io