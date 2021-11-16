Zayo Expands in Indianapolis and Fort Wayne

Zayo announced an expansion of network infrastructure in Indianapolis and Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Expansion plans include adding more than 200 route miles throughout Indiana over the next two years, including a new fiber route from South Bend, Indiana, to Grand Rapids, Michigan. By year’s end, a long haul dark fiber route from Indianapolis to St. Louis, Missouri will be available to new and existing customers, adding network protection on a key route between two emerging tech hubs. Additionally, starting in Q1 2022, Zayo will offer wave bandwidth up to 400Gbps from Indianapolis to Columbus, Ohio, and Chicago, Illinois.

Zayo is also rolling out a new Shielded Internet Access product offer to new and existing customers in the region.

https://go.zayo.com/indianapolis-fort-wayne-dedicated-network