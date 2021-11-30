Zayo expands fiber network in Seattle-Tacoma area

Zayo announced an expansion of its network infrastructure in the Seattle-Tacoma area of Washington.

As part of the expansion, 400G wavelength capacity will be available between Seattle and Spokane by the end of June 2022, adding crucial IT bandwidth to a key route between two major Washington cities.

Zayo is also rolling out a new product offer to new and existing customers in the greater Seattle-Tacoma area. The offer, called Shielded Internet Access, includes some of Zayo’s most popular services: Dedicated Internet Access, DDoS Protection and CloudLink, all within a single offer that will be competitively positioned against current market benchmarks.

“The Seattle-Tacoma region continues to grow as a leading U.S. tech market, driving increased demand for reliable connectivity,” said Dan Stoll, Managing Director, Head of Regional Network Sales at Zayo. “We are committed to continued investment in the region to support customers’ demand for diverse, high-capacity fiber connectivity. Zayo’s unmatched network combined with the Shielded Internet Access offer provides customers with the bandwidth that takes them anywhere they need to be in the most convenient, cost-effective way possible.”

https://go.zayo.com/seattle-tacoma-dedicated-network