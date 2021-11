The Wall Street Journal looks at recent investments in China's semiconductor sector by U.S. venture capital firms, such as Sequoia Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Matrix Partners and Redpoint Ventures, as well as Intel, and other key players.

The article also discusses possible changes in U.S. national security policies led by officials in Washington who are alarmed by the deals which are said to have raised billions of dollars, potentially boosting Beijing's ambition to dominate the global semiconductor sector.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-s-firms-aid-chinas-bid-for-chip-dominance-despite-security-concerns-11636718400?