Windstream Wholesale cites progress with 400G

Windstream Wholesale is expanding its 400 Gigabit wave offerings to meet rapidly growing customer demand for high-bandwidth solutions. The carrier cited several milestones:

Windstream and Infinera were the first to successfully demonstrate 400 Gig client-side services in April 2020 with commercially available ultra-efficient 400GbE-LR8 QSFP-DD compact pluggable interfaces.

In February 2021, Windstream announced that it had deployed 400 Gbps single-wavelength transmission across its long-haul network using Acacia Communications’ pluggable modules. These modules will drive high-capacity optical connections to the network edge to deliver ultra-fast speeds to more end-users than ever before.

In October 2021, Windstream announced that it had partnered with II-VI to co-develop next-generation transceivers that will streamline deployment of 400 gigabit services while significantly reducing costs, power consumption and network complexity.

“Windstream Wholesale has a robust nationwide network with 400 Gigabit waves available to more than 30 sites already in service and more coming online by year’s end,” said Joe Scattareggia, executive vice president of Windstream Wholesale. “Large wholesale and hyperscale customers are looking to deploy high-bandwidth solutions at a lower cost per bit, and our multi-layer open network architecture enables us to deliver these solutions in a way that is fast and flexible and meets their needs.”



