Vodafone New Zealand installs Ciena for data center interconnect

Vodafone Infrastructure Partners has launched a data center interconnect service that uses Ciena’s WaveLogic Ai and WaveLogic 5 Extreme programmable coherent optics to deliver point-to-point connectivity between data centres in New Zealand and public clouds.





Based on new Colourless-Directionless-Contentionless (CDC) and flexible grid optical multiplexers, the network platforms provide the highest degree of agility and flexibility with the ability to send any service anywhere in the network, dynamically.





Vodafone Infrastructure Partners (VIP) will offer its wholesale customers super high data transfer capabilities, including 100G, 200G and 400G Wavelength Services, underpinned by robust technical architecture and technology from the industry-leading optical vendor Ciena.

Murray Osborne, Head of Vodafone Infrastructure Partners, says: “Having secure, reliable and high-performing connectivity services is critical for large data centres, and Vodafone Data Centre Connect is a game-changer in New Zealand. We’ve designed this solution with built-in redundancy to secure network availability and result in a decreased failure risk along critical data paths.

