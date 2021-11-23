VMware hits Q3 sales of $3.19 billion, up 11%

VMware announced revenue for the third quarter was $3.19 billion, an increase of 11% from the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter was $725 million, or $1.72 per diluted share, up 3% per diluted share compared to $704 million, or $1.66 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

“We are pleased with our continued strong performance in Q3. This quarter, as we unveiled many new offerings at VMworld, we showcased how we are helping customers transform their businesses today and that our innovation engine is thriving,” said Raghu Raghuram, CEO, VMware. “Our mission is to be the trusted software foundation to accelerate our customers’ innovation without compromise. We are committed to helping organizations unlock the full potential of multi-cloud.”

Some highlights:

The combination of subscription and SaaS and license revenue was $1.53 billion, an increase of 16% from the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Subscription and SaaS revenue for the third quarter was $820 million, an increase of 21% year-over-year.

Subscription and SaaS ARR for the third quarter was $3.31 billion, an increase of 25% year-over-year.

Completed a spin-off from Dell Technologies on November 1, 2021.

Announced the VMware Sovereign Cloud initiative, partnering across VMware Cloud Providers to deliver cloud services on sovereign digital infrastructure.

Introduced VMware Edge, a product portfolio that will enable organizations to run, manage & better secure edge-native apps across multiple clouds, anywhere.

https://ir.vmware.com/download/companies/vmware/Presentations/VMware%20Q3-22%20Earnings%20Slides.pdf



