xApps are critical for mobile operators to differentiate themselves and add value for their customers. In this video, Shamik Mishra, CTO, Connectivity at Capgemini Engineering, discusses why Open RAN and Virtual RAN is the most important innovation in the mobile network today and how mobile operators can make the best use of Open RAN.

