Victoria's VicTrack leverages ADVA to power Aussie Broadband

VicTrack, which owns rail transport land, assets and infrastructure in the Australian state of Victoria, is using ADVA FSP 3000 optical transport gear to provide Aussie Broadband with carrier-grade wholesale services.

ADVA’s open optical transport system provides VicTrack’s customers with unregenerated optical services between the furthest parts of the state. The flexible and fully redundant ROADM network enables VicTrack to share capacity with its wholesale customers.

VicTrack is providing access to its next-generation optical network as part of a fiber-sharing deal with Aussie Broadband. The ability to leverage VicTrack’s network enables Aussie Broadband to roll out new offerings to many more customers, including increasing its business fiber services in regional Victoria. The agreement will also help it save resources to use in other states. VicTrack’s TGSN is a 45-node meshed ROADM network built on ADVA’s FSP 3000 platform. Managed by the Ensemble Controller service management solution, it provides a flexible mix of 10Gbit/s and 100Gbit/s services as well as any-to-any connectivity for seamless, simple and secure communication.

“Enabling Aussie Broadband to connect with customers across Victoria demonstrates how we can leverage the excess capacity of our Transport and Government Secure Network (TGSN). As well as supporting mission-critical rail operations and delivering a high-performance communication network for our state, TGSN is also driving new revenue and bringing a host of new services to end users,” said Andrew Peel, group manager, commercial, telecommunications group, VicTrack. ”Our excess capacity is now enabling us to offer National Broadband Network services across the state. With its reliability, flexibility and speed, our network will be key to helping CSPs meet the challenge of rising data demand and deliver more value to households and businesses.”

“By utilizing our open optical networking technology, VicTrack has created a valuable regional resource. It now has a high-capacity transport system with a unique geographical footprint that can be easily shared with Australia’s communication service providers. That means a wealth of new wholesale opportunities for them and a major boost for enterprises and homes across Victoria,” commented Erik Lindberg, VP, sales, APAC, ADVA. “Our FSP 3000 technology delivers the highest levels of efficiency, ultimate flexibility and future-proof scale. It’s now enabling VicTrack to accommodate evolving network demands while also forging partnerships that will reap benefits throughout southern Australia.”

