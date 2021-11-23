Verizon to deliver global SD-WAN for FM Logistic

Verizon Business has been selected by FM Logistic, an international supplier of supply chain services with a strong customer base in the consumer goods, retail, cosmetic, industrial and health sectors. It employs more than 27,200 people.

The secure SD WAN network will run across FM Logistic’s operations in 14 countries and is a fundamental part of the company’s growth and ongoing digital transformation.

“With new digital applications on the horizon such as Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning creating a digital data explosion, it is crucial that businesses assess their existing networks to ensure they are ready for this fast-paced digital future,” said Scott Lawrence, Group Vice President of Verizon Business in Europe. “Newer networks feature better security, more capacity and enhanced functionality. They can help supercharge strategic business growth and new service innovation for increased competitive advantage.”

Although its current Verizon network was recognized for its uptime performance and reliability, FM Logistic knew that to take advantage of new high-bandwidth applications and prepare its infrastructure for the next generation of operational innovation, the network needed to be upgraded. This would also enable it to take advantage of the surge of new digital logistical data available, such as delivery, route and supply chain management data, in order to drive even better services to its customers.

“This global, powerful, evolutive, resilient and secure infrastructure is the foundation of our IT landscape and its connectivity will help enable us to manage complex omnichannel end to end supply chain operations for our customers, migrate services to the cloud and introduce new urban logistics solutions. We see high performance and the near real-time visibility of data as critical in serving our customers, delivering their goods on time and in perfect condition,” said Alexandre Brauner, Group Information Systems Director at FM Logistic. “Verizon Business has been our trusted network partner for the past decade and we are confident that they are also the right partner for our future. We’re excited to explore how other technologies such as 5G could help us strengthen our business processes and support our business strategy.”



