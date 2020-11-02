Vantage Data Centers raises $530 million for refinancing

Vantage Data Centers raised US$530 million in securitized notes that will primarily be used to refinance the company’s Variable Funding Note (VFN) facility, which was used to facilitate the CA22 transaction in September 2021, as well as to fund general corporate needs.

The notes are a five-year issuance (Series 2021-1) and are rated A- by Standard & Poor’s. They generally rank pari-passu with Vantage’s existing outstanding notes. The transaction was supported by DigitalBridge Investment Management, the investment management arm of Vantage’s majority stakeholder, DigitalBridge Group.

“This transaction marks Vantage’s seventh securitization financing since 2018 when we pioneered the use of this approach in the data center sector,” said Sharif Metwalli, Vantage’s chief financial officer. “We are faced with increasing demand for premiere hyperscale data centers that can be delivered quickly and sustainably. Our strong financial position enables us to continue our global expansion with favorable interest rates that not only reduce our overall costs but further strengthen our competitive position in the market. We appreciate DigitalBridge’s partnership throughout this process and their continued support to grow our business.”

