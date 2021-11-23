Vantage Data Centers cites progress with its massive Phoenix campus

Vantage Data Centers announced the topping out of its first 32MW data center in Goodyear, Arizona, just outside of Phoenix.

This will be the company’s largest North American campus when fully developed at 160MW and second largest globally, after its 270MW Cardiff campus in the U.K. Located on 50 acres within Goodyear’s “Bullard Tech Corridor,” this growing campus will include three data centers and more than 1 million square feet once fully developed.

The first phase of development will be comprised of a single-story facility offering 32MW of critical IT capacity and is scheduled to be operational in the spring.

Vantage notes that its new Phoenix campus will employ a closed-loop chilled water system with air-side economizers that allows for reduced energy use based on outside ambient temperature. The system uses no ongoing water, a critical feature in this region, making the planned water usage efficiency (WUE) near zero (liters/kW/hr).

“As we continue to expand globally, Vantage is also increasing our footprint across North America to meet our customers growing needs, providing high-quality data centers in strategic markets,” said Jeff Tench, president, North America, Vantage Data Centers. “Our customers have identified Phoenix as an ideal location due to its low power costs, rich connectivity and business-friendly environment. This is a fitting market for hyperscalers, cloud providers and larger enterprises who need a west coast presence for their digital infrastructure requirements.”

https://vantage-dc.com