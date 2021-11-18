TIP launches Fixed Broadband (FiBr) Project Group

The Telecom Infra Project (TIP) has kicked off a Fixed Broadband (FiBr) Project Group that will focus on the development of Broadband Network Gateways (BNG) and technologies for FTTH access networks. The new group broadens TIP’s focus to extend deeper into the fixed access domain, covering the access, broadband and service gateway technologies operators need to build and operate their fixed line networks.

The Fixed Broadband group, which is chaired by Vodafone and Telefónica, plans to leverage existing standards, considering how they can be best applied to meet real world deployment scenarios. The group will design, develop, test and validate a new generation of open and disaggregated technologies.

“Openness is a key principle that we apply at every segment of our networks. Open and disaggregated technologies are extremely relevant for us to build more diverse and cost-effective networks, and to operate them in a more efficient way,” said Rafael Canto, Transport Sr. Manager from Telefónica. “TIP’s work so far to disaggregate the transport network has already led to the creation of a new vibrant and diverse ecosystem, and we’re proud to be a part of this new group helping to unlock the same opportunities in the fixed broadband domain, extending the work already done on IP technologies and SDN management and control”.

“In recent times we have seen a huge level of effort and investment in the development of new standards in this area”, said Bruno Cornaglia from Vodafone. “We believe that this new group from TIP will play an important role in consolidating operator demand behind open standards to ensure supplier products are built in a truly open way, and helping to identify the use cases that are most needed for the industry”.

https://telecominfraproject.com/fixed-broadband/