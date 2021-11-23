LightCounting Forecast: Access Optics 2022-2026

The market for optics for access networks will exceed $7.5 billion cumulatively over the next five years, according to LightCounting's latest Access Optics Report and Forecast.

LightCounting predicts sales of PON optics will exceed $3 billion, and sales of grey and WDM transceivers for fronthaul will account for another $2.9 billion from 2022-2026, with the balance being for backhaul and midhaul applications.





The report expects that during the forecast period, 25G and 50G PON standards will be finalized, new fronthaul architectures will be developed, and LEOS satellite providers will wage a serious competitive battle against the entrenched internet providers of the past two decades. In addition, governments are taking renewed interest in promoting and providing financial support to boost the deployment of broadband.

https://www.lightcounting.com/newsletter/november-2021-next-generation-access-optics-106