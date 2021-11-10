Telia deploys Nokia's 5G SA core first in Finland

Telia has deployed Nokia's 5G Standalone (SA) Core network in Finland enabling advanced 5G services like slicing.

Nokia is also in the process of rolling out its 5G SA Core for Telia in Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Norway and Sweden.

The rollout in Finland includes Nokia’s cloud packet core and registers, which allows subscriber data to be consolidated into a common repository using a distributed and flexible architecture. Telia is also using Nokia’s Radio Access Network.

Nokia is leading the 5G SA Core market, with over 80 CSP and enterprise customers around the world; that includes nearly 30 CSPs in Europe. In addition, 25 of the top 40 service providers by revenue rely on Nokia core network products.

Jari Collin, Telia Finland CTO, said: "We are now taking the most significant step forward since the launch of 5G, as SA enables all the revolutionary features of 5G. Thanks to our cooperation with our trusted partner Nokia, Finland will keep its position as a leading mobile country in the world.”

Fran Heeran, SVP & Head of Core Networks, Cloud and Network Services, Nokia, said: “We are delighted that Nokia’s 5G SA Core is now live for Telia in Finland. This provides Telia with the industry’s leading Core Network technology, enabling the rapid rollout of advanced 5G services to its customers. Our work continues with this longstanding Nokia partner and we look forward to the additional Nokia 5G Core rollouts in other Telia Nordic and Baltic countries.”



