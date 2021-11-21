Telenor enters partnership with Google Cloud

Telenor is exploring how to leverage Google Cloud’s expertise in data management, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI/ML), as well as the company’s infrastructure, to bring together the complimentary technologies to Telenor’s customers and society overall.

Specifically, Telenor and Google Cloud will collaborate the following key areas:

Strengthening Telenor’s technology capabilities to make an impact: Both companies aspire to transform and modernise Telenor’s IT and networks by looking into how Google Cloud’s services, global data centre network, and security capabilities can be used. Both companies will also look to drive better customer experiences by leveraging Google Cloud’s data, analytics and AI/ML intelligence technologies. Telenor and Google Cloud’s collaboration aims to support customers and industries to face their digital transformation challenges.

Delivering growth through joint go-to-market activities: Telenor and Google Cloud will collaborate on expanding both horizontal and vertical services through joint go-to-market activities, creating new scalable revenue streams.



Bringing digital to all: Google Cloud and Telenor are committed to bringing digital to all customers. The two organisations will join forces to support these businesses, helping to get them online and guiding them through their digital transformations by providing access to support teams and next-generation solutions. The aim is to look at how solutions are developed, how businesses are responsibly run, diverse ways of working and ultimately empower societies.

“Telenor wants to work with leaders in the tech industry and stay committed to being at the forefront of modernisation and digitalisation. As connectivity is the foundation for building trust, we believe that together we can go beyond connectivity to enhance our offering to our customers with new and innovative solutions, whilst improving the overall experience of our current portfolio,” says Sigve Brekke, president and CEO of Telenor Group.



