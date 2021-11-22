T-Mobile Polska to deploy Ciena for 500–800G wavelengths

T-Mobile Polska will deploy a coherent optical solution from Ciena for its high-performance, flexible 800G network.

Specifically, T-Mobile Polska is deploying Ciena’s WaveLogic 5 Extreme coherent optics over a 6500 fully flexible colorless, directionless, and contentionless photonic system. The carrier plans offer a new long-distance 400 Gigabit Ethernet (400GbE) service to its enterprise, content provider, and wholesale customers.

Ciena said its solution will be used to provide high-capacity 500Gbps–800Gbps wavelength connectivity, low latency, and reliability, making it possible to transport services such as 5G, cloud, and data center interconnect (DCI) at a lower cost per bit. Additionally, encryption capabilities allow for secure transmission of sensitive financial and government data.The network is managed by Ciena’s Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller, allowing for operational efficiency and quick turnup of new services.

“There’s increasing demand for ‘big pipe’ connectivity throughout Poland, and our innovative coherent optical solution is helping T-Mobile Polska roll out the high-speed services that a digital economy requires,” states Virginie Hollebecque, Vice President and Leader of EMEA at Ciena.

