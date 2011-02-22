Stéphane Richard steps down as Chairman and CEO of Orange

Stéphane Richard has resigned as Chairman and CEO of Orange. The company's Board of Directors has accepted his resignation pending the installation of a new governance structure in January. Richard is expected to continue in his role until 31 January 2022.
In a statement, Orange's Board thanked Richard for his commitment at the helm of Orange for the past 11 years, from restoring an appeased working environment after the social crisis to the transformation of Orange into a leading multi-service operator in Europe and Africa.
France Telecom Confirms Stephane Richard As Chairman and CEO
The Board of Directors of France Telecom formally confirmed Stephane Richard to the role of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer with effect from 1 March 2011. He replaces Didier Lombard, who has served in these roles since 2005.
Stéphane Richard, 48, graduated from Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales and Ecole Nationale d'Administration (ENA). In January 2003, Stéphane Richard was appointed as Executive Vice President of Veolia Environnement and Chief Executive Officer of Veolia Transport. From May 2007 to June 2009, Stéphane Richard was Chief of Staff for the French Minister for the Economy, Industry and Employment. Until 2007, he was a board member at France Télécom SA, UGC SA and Nexity SA.
