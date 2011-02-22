Stéphane Richard steps down as Chairman and CEO of Orange

Stéphane Richard has resigned as Chairman and CEO of Orange. The company's Board of Directors has accepted his resignation pending the installation of a new governance structure in January. Richard is expected to continue in his role until 31 January 2022.

The resignation follows a verdict reached by the Paris Appeal Court that found Richard guilty of the misuse of public funds. The court announced a one year suspended prison sentence. Richard is expected to appeal the verdict.

In a statement, Orange's Board thanked Richard for his commitment at the helm of Orange for the past 11 years, from restoring an appeased working environment after the social crisis to the transformation of Orange into a leading multi-service operator in Europe and Africa.



