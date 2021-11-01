SK Telecom's new CEO sets sights on AI & Digital

SK Telecom appointed Ryu Young-sang as its new CEO. He previously was president of SKT's MNO Business.

Since joining SKT in 2000, CEO Ryu Young-sang has been developing new future growth drivers for SKT and SK C&C. He also built a career as an M&A expert, taking an integral part in the acquisition of SK Hynix in 2012 to expand the business portfolio of the SK Group.

SKT said that under the leadership of its new CEO. SKT will evolve into an “AI & Digital Infrastructure Service Company that provides greater customer value based on its stable fixed and wireless telecommunication infrastructure coupled with new growth drivers like AI, while contributing to the advancement of the whole society."

“As we open a new chapter in our corporate history, we will strengthen our market leadership by offering customer-centered technologies and services, and make redoubled efforts to become a socially responsible company admired by customers.”







