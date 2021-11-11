SFP-DD MSA issues two specs

The Small Form Factor Pluggable Double Density (SFP-DD) Multi-Source Agreement (MSA) Group has released updated 5.0 hardware specifications and drawings for the SFP-DD, SFP-DD112, and SFP112 pluggable modules.
SFP-DD MSA revision 5.0 hardware specification includes significant signal integrity enhancements to address 112 Gbps differential signaling. Three new clauses have been added as follows: Chapter 5 for SFP112 electrical and management interface requirements, Chapter 8 for SFP-DD 112G mechanical and board definition, and Chapter 9 for SFP112 mechanical and board definition. In addition, the new revision includes an ePPS/Clock signal definition for SFP-DD/SFP-DD112. Lastly, TS-1000 Normative Module and Connector performance requirements for SFP112 were added into Appendix A.
SFP-DD MSA promoters include Alibaba Group, Broadcom, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprises, Huawei, II-VI Incorporated, Intel, Juniper Networks, Lumentum, Molex, Nvidia and TE Connectivity. Contributors include Accelink, Amphenol, AOI, Eoptolink, Foxconn Interconnect Technology, Fourte International, Genesis Connected Solutions, Hisense Broadband, Infinera, InnoLight, Maxim Integrated, Multilane, Nokia, Senko, Source Photonics, US Conec, Yamaichi Electronics, and ZTE.