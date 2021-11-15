Santec acquires JGR Optics and OptoTest for optical test

Japan-based Santec Corporation has acquired JGR Optics Inc. (Headquarters: Ottawa, Canada), and OptoTest Corp. (Headquarters: Camarillo, CA). Both companies will continue to operate under their existing brands as subsidiaries of Santec. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Both JGR Optics and OptoTest are recognized leaders in fiber optic test solutions for measuring insertion and return loss of cable assemblies and components.

Santec is a leading manufacturer of advanced optical components, tunable lasers, optical test equipment and OCT systems.

“We’re excited to enter the fiber testing market with the acquisitions of JGR Optics and OptoTest. Both companies have a proven track record of delivering high performance return loss, insertion loss and polarity measurement systems as well as optical switches to fiber optic cable assemblies and components productions" said Mototaka Tei, Chief Executive Officer of Santec Corp. "Santec is a leading supplier of test and measurement systems for Optical Telecom and Datacom and with this acquisition we widen our footprint the growing market for fiber optics production equipment. JGR and OptoTest both have complementary technology to Santec. The acquisitions will not only allow us to operate in adjacent markets, but will enable us to expand our product offering by integrating their technology into Santec's products and solutions.”