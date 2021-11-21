Rostelecom plans new Moscow data center campus

Rostelecom Data Centers (RTK-DC) has acquired a property in south Moscow to build a new Tier III data center campus with four halls encompassing a total area of 57,291 sqm. The site will be able to accomodate 6,710 racks and an overall capacity of 55 kW. The staged launch will see first 1,000 racks commissioned in September 2022.

RTK-DC currently manages a distributed DC network across Russia with a total capacity of 13,500 racks (in Moscow, Saint-Petersburg, Udomlya, Novosibirsk and Yekaterinburg), as well as public cloud platforms (IaaS, platform services, VDI, DR and storage etc.), inter DC data transfer (the largest traffic exchange point in Russia MSK-IX), telecommunications, private cloud, integration projects, software and hardware development services.

The company says the Moscow DC market is significantly undersupplied with a capacity shortage of almost 900 new racks per year. The new project will help fill that gap and satisfy the high demand for data center infrastructure and services, especially thanks to its favourable location and good public transport access.

Yuri Samoilov, First Deputy Director General of Rostelecom Data Center: “We are seeing an ever growing demand from businesses and state organisations for data center services, and the market is currently unable to satisfy that demand. Our large-scale project in Moscow will be instrumental in helping fill the capacity gap, enabling businesses to implement their digital projects and build solid internal IT infrastructures based on reliable and sustainable technologies.”

https://www.company.rt.ru/en/ir/news_calendar/d461183/