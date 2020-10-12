Rockley Photonics collaborates with Icahn School of Medicine

Rockley Photonics announced a collaboration with the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, NY, part of the Mount Sinai Health System, to incorporate Rockley’s non-invasive biomarker sensing platform into potential clinical and healthcare research studies.

Rockley said it aims to create new opportunities for its photonics-based sensing platform in healthcare and medical applications and help expand the future use of real-time, non-invasive biomarker sensing for people around the globe.

“At Mount Sinai, we pride ourselves on our full-spectrum healthcare activities and relentless pursuit of leveraging the latest cutting-edge technologies in our research,” said Zahi A. Fayad, director of the BioMedical Engineering and Imaging Institute, at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. “We look forward to designing studies that evaluate the application of mobile, non-invasive sensing capabilities and examine the ability to identify biomarker correlations. The results have the potential for real and substantial impact in mobile health and clinical care.”

“We are honored and delighted to incorporate our unique biomarker sensing technology in what could be many exciting and truly eye-opening research studies,” said Dr. Andrew Rickman, chief executive officer and founder of Rockley Photonics. “The learnings gained from these studies have the potential to accelerate the development of new algorithms and applications in remote healthcare, from real-time biomarker measurement to early disease state identification. By enabling these new capabilities on a small wearable device, we expect to bring easier access to key health insights to larger and more diverse populations.”

https://rockleyphotonics.com/biomarker-sensing