Qualcomm posts sales of $9.3B, up 12% yoy

Qualcomm reported revenue of $9.336 billion for its fourth quarter, ended 26-Sept-2021, up 12% compared to $8.346 billion for the same period a year earlier. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) amounted to $2.45, down 5% yoy.

"As of fiscal 2021, we are exceeding our 2019 Analyst Day targets for revenue growth and diversification and operating margin expansion, while more than doubling our year-over-year Non-GAAP EPS,” said Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated. “We are well positioned to continue to lead in mobile and enable the digital transformation of industries with our broad portfolio of relevant technologies. Our results across RF front-end, Automotive and IoT attest to the success of our technology roadmap and revenue diversification strategy."

The company noted that its combined RF front-end, automotive and IoT fiscal '21 revenues exceeded $10 billion, an increase of 69% year-over-year.

https://investor.qualcomm.com/news-events/press-releases/detail/1320/qualcomm-earnings-release-available-on-companys-investor