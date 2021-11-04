Platform9 appoints Bhaskar Gorti as CEO - former Nokia

Platform9, a start-up based in Mountain View, California, appointed Bhaskar Gorti as its new Chief Executive Officer. Gorti previously served as president of Nokia Software and Chief Digital Officer.

Platform9 is an open distributed cloud service powered by Kubernetes and cloud-native technologies. The company says its service powers 40K+ nodes across private, public, and edge clouds.

“We are excited to have Bhaskar’s experience and leadership in scaling Platform9 to become an iconic cloud computing company,” said Sirish Raghuram, Co-Founder and Founding CEO. “We have proven that instead of locking-in to the public cloud walled gardens, or spending years in time consuming DIY projects, Platform9 offers the only option for innovative enterprises seeking to be cloud-native. Bhaskar strengthens our leadership team with his extensive experience scaling technology businesses and his deep understanding of the challenges that enterprises face in their cloud-native journey.”

“I am delighted to join Platform9 to build the open distributed cloud category with the hyper growth of Platform9,” said Bhaskar Gorti, new CEO of Platform9. “The market opportunity for our products and technologies is extraordinary. Having created a new category, open distributed cloud, we are uniquely positioned to democratize cloud computing. With Platform9, enterprises can reach their cloud-native transformation goals faster and focus on the applications that drive competitive differentiation. I am thoroughly impressed with the passionate team, their mission, and most of all, the culture and values of Platform9.”

