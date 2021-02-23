Padtec's Q3 revenue rises 42% yoy

Brazil-based Padtec Holding reported Q3 2021 gross operating revenue of approximately R$ 120 million, up 42.1% compared to the same quarter in 2020. Operating revenue reached R$ 326 million in the 9-month period of 2021 – an increase of 55% compared to the same period last year and 2.6% in relation to the revenue registered in 2020 (R$ 317.9 million). It was the best quarterly result in the company's recent history.

In the period from January to September 2021, Padtec also recorded an improvement in EBTIDA, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of R$49 million. Adjusted EBTIDA (which excludes non-recurring events) reached R$ 34 million, with a margin of 13.8% – growth of 27% when compared to the amount registered in 2020. The gross margin in the 3rd quarter of 2021 was 36.3%, maintaining the same level as the 2nd quarter of 2020 (above 35%) and reinforcing the profitability of the company's businesses.

In the quarter that celebrates its 20th anniversary, Padtec obtained an important recognition of its positive financial performance and the sustainable growth registered in recent years. The company won third place in the Telecommunications category of the Best and Biggest 2021 award, given by Exame magazine. In this year's edition, in addition to operating and financial results, the publication also analyzed companies' ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) practices.

In the research and development area, between January and September 2021, Padtec invested R$ 30.6 million in the creation of new products for high-performance optical communication systems, maintaining the same percentage of R&D investments in relation to net revenue of recent years. “The investment in technology is the differential that allows Padtec to remain competitive and at the frontier of knowledge in its area of expertise”, emphasizes Roberto Nakamura, the company's Technology director. “Our focus is on providing networks capable of adapting to constant changes in demand, so that people and companies can stay connected”, he adds.

