PacketFabric offers hourly billing for 100G data center interconnection

PacketFabric is now offering hourly billing for data center interconnect (DCI) backbone virtual circuits (VCs), at speeds up to 100Gbps across nearly 200 global points of presence (PoPs).

PacketFabric customers can now create hourly backbone VCs on demand via the PacketFabric portal and API. In addition, customers can dynamically provision burstable bandwidth on an hourly basis, above term-based backbone VCs.

"The cloud is what happens to traditional infrastructure when you automate and make it hyper-consumable," said Anna Claiborne, PacketFabric Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer. "At PacketFabric, our mission is to turn the inflexible slog of getting premium-grade network connections into a rocket-fueled network multi-tool, just like interaction you expect from cloud providers. Hourly backbone VCs up to 100Gbps, deployed in minutes, are a first. This new capability is a significant step forward in pushing the networking industry towards the vision of true bandwidth on demand."

