Nutanix sees quarterly revenue hit $378.5 million, up 21% yoy

Nutanix reported revenue of $378.5 million for its first quarter ended October 31, 2021, up 21% compared to the same period a year ago. Non-GAAP gross margin was 82.1%.

“In our first quarter, we achieved record ACV billings, which grew 33 percent year-over-year, and saw 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth, our highest growth in over three years,” said Duston Williams, CFO of Nutanix. “With the continued progress we’ve made on our subscription model, we believe it’s now appropriate to provide annual guidance. Additionally, having gained a better understanding of potential fluctuations in our average contract term lengths, we are guiding to revenue, on both a quarterly and annual basis.”

During the quarter, Nutanix and Citrix announced a strategic partnership to provide secure, on-demand, and elastic access to apps, desktops, and data from any device, in any location, at any scale through Nutanix hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) and hybrid multicloud deployments of Citrix DaaS and Virtual Apps and Desktops services.



