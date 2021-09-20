NTT Research builds its team in Silicon Valley

NTT Research announced the appointment of six scientists in the first eight months of 2021 to its Physics & Informatics (PHI) Lab in Sunnyvale, California. These additions bring the total number of PHI Lab scientists to 18, including PHI Lab Director Yoshihisa Yamamoto. New staff includes:

Adil Gangat: Dr. Gangat joined the NTT Research PHI Lab in February 2021 from the University of Queensland, where he received his Ph.D. in physics in 2014 under the supervision of Professor Gerard Milburn. Since then, he has held post-doctoral and visiting researcher positions at the Georgia Institute of Technology, University of Sherbrooke, National Taiwan University, University of Hannover, Free University of Berlin and University of Leeds. In the year prior to joining NTT Research, he was a post-doctoral research fellow at the Australian Research Council (ARC) Centre of Excellence for Engineered Quantum Systems at the University of Queensland. His current areas of research include the design and application of tensor network algorithms.

Gautam Reddy: Dr. Reddy joined the PHI Lab as a Research Scientist in August 2021. He had been an Independent Post-doctoral Fellow at the NSF-Simons Center for Mathematical & Statistical Analysis of Biology at Harvard University. He received his Ph.D. in Physics in 2019 from the University of California, San Diego. Dr. Reddy works on the intersection of physics, reinforcement learning and neuroscience with a focus on the strategies that animals use to solve complex navigational tasks. His goal is to understand how artificial and biological agents process relevant information and learn to solve complex tasks from high-dimensional data. Previously, he has worked on how gliders optimally extract energy from atmospheric turbulent flows, how animals track odor trails and theoretical aspects of optimal sequential decision-making.

“This internal growth reflects well on the Lab’s foundational research into topics ranging from quantum physics to neuroscience and promotes our long-term mission of re-thinking and redesigning computers,” said NTT Research President and CEO Kazuhiro Gomi. “We believe these impressive new appointments will help bring us closer to that goal.”

In addition to its 18 scientists, the PHI Lab has entered joint research agreements with nine academic research organizations, including those at University of Tokyo, Caltech, Cornell University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, University of Notre Dame, Stanford University, Swinburne University of Technology, the University of Michigan and the Tokyo Institute of Technology. It is also conducting joint research with the NASA Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley and 1QBit, a private quantum computing software company. Through these collaborations, the PHI Lab also has gained 21 research partners – quantum physicists, electrical engineers and neuroscientists who share the Lab’s vision of building a next-generation computing machine.